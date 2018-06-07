SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California Department of Justice and 10 District Attorneys statewide filed a lawsuit against two toddler formula-makers for high lead levels.

“Peaceful Planet Toddler Supreme Formula” and “Sammy’s Milk Free-Range Goat Milk Toddler Formula” were both tested and found to have higher levels of lead than allowed by both the Food and Drug Administration and California’s Proposition 65.

The tests conducted by the Department of Justice found “Peaceful Planet” had 13 times the allowed lead level; “Sammy’s Milk” had 15 times the lead level allowed by Prop 65. The tests were conducted on formula purchased within the last few months.

“Peaceful Planet” is manufactured by Nutraceutical Corp. “Sammy’s Milk” is manufactured by Graceleigh, Inc.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the lawsuit Thursday morning, saying the levels “are high enough to pose a threat to a child’s health.” Attorney General Becerra alleges the companies violated California’s Unfair Competition Law, False Advertising Law, and Proposition 65. He said, “Toddler formula should contain nutrients that help children grow, not poisonous substances that can threaten their healthy development. No parent should have to worry that the formula they purchase could endanger their child.”

The District Attorneys joining the lawsuit are: Alameda, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Orange, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Solano, and Sonoma Counties.

The Department of Justice wouldn’t comment on whether it tested other brands or products.

The state sent cease and desist letters on June 1 to the makers of both “Peaceful Planet” and “Sammy’s Milk” asking them to stop selling the products and to recall formula currently on the shelves. Both companies did voluntarily agree to stop selling the products in California.

Lead exposure can:

Damage the brain and nervous system

Slow growth and development

Lead to learning and behavior problems

Cause hearing and speech products

Lower IQ

Parents who have containers of “Peaceful Planet Toddler Supreme Formula” and “Sammy’s Milk Free-Range Goat Milk Toddler Formula” are being urged to stop using it.

Prop 65 was adopted by California in 1986. According to the state, “the proposition protects the state’s drinking water sources from being contaminated with chemicals known to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm, and requires businesses to inform Californians about exposures to such chemicals.”