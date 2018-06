AUBURN (CBS13) – All 22 museums in Placer County will offer free admission on certain Saturdays this summer.

The museums will be grouped geographically so people can visit numerous museums in a day. The featured museums will have live music, historical re-enactments, and chances at raffle prizes. Students can participate in a summer-long scavenger hunt in order to earn prizes.

The free admission is being offered through the Heritage Trail Museums Tour– which is now in its 11th year.

June 16:

Bernard Museum- 291 Auburn Folsom Rd., Auburn

Benton Welty School Room- 1225 Lincoln Way, Auburn

Gold Rush Museum- 601 Lincoln Way, Auburn

June 23:

Griffith Quarry Museum- Taylor & Rock Springs Rd., Penryn

Rocklin History Museum- 3895 Rocklin Rd., Rocklin

June 30:

Gatekeepers Museum- 130 West Lake Blvd., Tahoe City

Watson Cabin- 560 North Lake Blvd., Tahoe City

July 7:

Fruitvale School- 3425 Fruitvale Rd., Lincoln

Sierra College Natural History Museum- 5000 Rocklin Rd., Rocklin

July 14:

Placer County Museum- 101 Maple St., Auburn

Gold Country Museum- 219 Maple St., Auburn

The Joss House Museum & Chinese History Center- 200 Sacramento St., Auburn

July 21:

The Wheatland History Museum- 111 Main St., Wheatland

Lincoln Area Archives Museum- 640 Fifth St., Lincoln

July 28:

Colfax Area Heritage Museum- 99 Railroad St., Colfax

Golden Drift Museum- 32820 Main St., Dutch Flat

Donner Summit Historical Society Museum- 21501 Donner Pass Rd., Soda Springs

August 4:

Maidu Museum & Historical Site- 1970 Johnson Ranch Dr., Roseville

Roseville Telephone Museum- 106 Vernon St., Roseville

Roseville Historical Society Carnegie Museum- 557 Lincoln St., Roseville

August 11 & 12:

Donner Summit Hike

August 31:

DeWitt History Museum- 2985 Richardson Dr., Auburn

September 1 & 2: