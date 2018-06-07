MODESTO (CBS13) – This weekend is the 20th annual American Graffiti Festival and Car Show to celebrate Modesto native George Lucas’ famed film “American Graffiti.”

A number of streets in Modesto will close Friday, June 8 for the 20th annual parade.

The closures will start at 3 pm and last until 10 pm.

The Kiwanis Graffiti Parade will start at 6:30 pm at 17th and I Streets and travel northbound on McHenry Avenue to Briggsmore Avenue. Most side streets along the route will close.

The Parade features around 1,000 classic cars, hot rods, and street rods. An estimated 25,000 people are expected to watch the free parade.

The American Graffiti Car Show starts at 6:30 pm Friday.

The Festival is Saturday, June 9 from 9 am until 5 pm, and Sunday, June 10 from 9 am until 3 pm at the Modesto Municipal Golf Course on Tuolumne Blvd. and Roselawn Ave. Tickets for the Festival are sold at the gate and cost $10 for adults; children 12 and under are free.