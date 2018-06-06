TURLOCK (CBS13) – The world’s biggest bounce house will visit Turlock Father’s Day weekend.

The 10,000 square-foot inflatable bounce house will set up at the Stanislaus County Fair June 15, 16, and 17.

Organizers of the Big Bounce America tour say families walk through the inflatable castle and can play on an obstacle course, basketball court, giant slide and ball pit. A DJ booth, dance floor and lights also will keep people entertained.

Tickets are required for a session/time slot and cost anywhere from $10-$25. There are 2 levels of tickets- Bounce House Only and Bounce House & Bounce Village. You can upgrade to an all-day, unlimited access pass for the Bounce Village. The sessions include: Toddler (children 3 and under), Junior (age 7 and under), Bigger Kids (age 15 and under) and Adults (anyone over age 16). Sessions last an hour. Participants can’t wear shoes or have bare feet, so bring your socks!