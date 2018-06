Sex Offender Flees Court After Hearing New ChargesChristopher Michael Munson, 41, appeared in court on charges related to firearms violations. Then he found out he was facing a new charge.

Prop 72 Passes: No Property Tax Re-Assessment On Rain Recycling SystemsCalifornia voters approved Proposition 72 on Tuesday.

California Voters Approve Prop 71California voters approved Proposition 71 on Tuesday.

Group of Sacramento Co-Workers Wins $3.2 Million in Mega MillionsA group of 10 co-workers in Sacramento, who refers to themselves as "The Lucky 10", won $3.2 million in Mega Millions.

Victim Speaks Out After Being Repeated Rammed By Moving TruckThe victim who was injured after being rammed repeatedly by a U-Haul truck Saturday is speaking about his terrifying ordeal.

AMBER Alert: Infant Abducted By Registered Sex OffenderAn Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl who police say was abducted by a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia.

Disabled Dad's Heartwarming Gift To Daughter Goes ViralA father's touching gift to his daughter has become a viral sensation and is helping the Texas family raise awareness about the staggering costs of caring for the disabled.

Baby Named After Sacramento Firefighter Who Helped Deliver HerA Sacramento Firefighter/Paramedic helped deliver a baby girl and her parents decided to thank him by giving their child his name.

Newsom Advances To November Election In Bid To Become GovernorDemocrat Gavin Newsom has secured the first of two slots in the November election to replace Jerry Brown as California's governor.