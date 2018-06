ELDORADO NATIONAL FOREST (CBS13) – A Sacramento woman and her dog spent a cold night lost in Desolation Wilderness before being rescued.

The hiker and her four-legged companion got lost Monday near Forni Lake. On Tuesday El Dorado County Search and Rescue found her. A CHP helicopter crew transported the woman and her dog to Strawberry.

CHP- Valley Air Division Air Operation posted the rescue video on its Facebook page.