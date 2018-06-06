SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police have identified the man allegedly behind a road rage incident on a busy Sacramento street Monday.

Garcia Alvarez, 40, is accused of ramming his Chevrolet SUV into the side of a Honda SUV multiple times, jumping on it and tearing off parts.

The incident happened Monday afternoon at 10th and X streets. The driver identified as police as Alvarez can be seen on video ramming his SUV into another SUV and eventually pushing it into the roadway.

He was booked into jail on charges of felony vandalism and felony assault.