MODESTO (CBS13) – A grass fire spread to a nearby home in Modesto on Tuesday.

Modesto Fire and Stanislaus Consolidated Fire fire crews were called out to the 4400 block of McHenry a vegetation fire that had spread to a nearby house in the 4400 block of McHenry Avenue, according to a Modesto Fire Department statement.

The house was reportedly abandoned.

Crews were at the home for over two hours, and used the nearby canal to supply them with water.