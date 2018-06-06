STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton are asking for additional help from the public to find a man who went missing at the end of May and still hasn’t surfaced.

Twenty-four-year-old Jackie Mission Manihay has been in Stockton for two years and speaks limited English. He speaks Tagalog and the dialect Visayan.

He also has a condition that may cause him to become lost, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.

He’s described as Filipino, with black eyes, and black hair. He’s 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds.

If you know of Jackie’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Stockon Police Department.