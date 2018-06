SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a Sacramento home this morning.

Smoke poured from the second story of the home on 36th street near 12th avenue.

Investigator is enroute to the fire on the 3900 Block of 36th Street. 4 people were able to safely get out of the structure. pic.twitter.com/LlhmFRS07f — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 6, 2018

Fur people were able to get out safely.

The fire appears to have started in the second story of the home.