SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California voters approved Proposition 72 on Tuesday.

It allows construction of rain-capture systems without requiring homeowners to have their property taxes re-assessed.

Prop 72 will take effect on systems completed on or after January 1, 2019.

Proponents said the rain-capture systems benefit the whole state and shouldn’t be subject to property tax re-assessment. Critics didn’t submit a con argument for the ballot.

