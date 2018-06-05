(Photo credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California voters approved Proposition 71 on Tuesday.
It requires future ballot measures approved by a majority of voters to take effect 5 days after the Secretary of State certifies the results. Currently the ballot measures take effect immediately, unless otherwise specified.
Proponents said this will prevent confusion over implementation dates.
Critics argued Prop 71 would prevent future ballot measures from immediately taking effect.