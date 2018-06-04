FOSTER CITY, CA - MAY 30: A digital license plate made by Bay Area company Reviver Auto, part of a pilot project with the state Department of Motor Vehicles, is displayed at Reviver Auto headquarters on May 30, 2018 in Foster City, California. California is the first state in the U.S. to test digital license plates on vehicles. According to the California State Department of Motor Vehicles, there are currently 116 cars in California that are part of a pilot program testing the new plates that will eventually be sold at auto dealerships for $699 plus installation costs. Digital plates are expected to roll out in Florida, Arizona, and Texas later this year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – We’ll be seeing a lot more of the newly released electronic license plates on the streets of Sacramento, as the city will be installing them on city vehicles.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg is expected to formally make the announcement at a press conference along H Street in front of City Hall this morning, according to a statement from Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s office. It isn’t clear how many of vehicles will have the pricey plates, which retail for $700 each and require an $8 monthly service fee. Officials haven’t said how much the city is paying for the plates, which are now legal in California, Texas, Florida, and Arizona.

Sacramento will become the first city in the country to adopt the new devices, according to the statement.

The devices, called Rplate Pro, can be used as a legal license plate display other messages like DMV-approved messages like “Don’t Drink and Drive” or “My Child is an Honor Student,” maker Reviver Auto says.

Reviver also believes the plates could be used to broadcast emergency alerts.

However, critics worry about driver safety, specifically whether the plates will be able to track speed, location, and personal information. The company claims the plates have “the same level of security as online banking, with three-key encryption protocols.”

Fifteen thousand plates have been pre-sold and the company expects 1,500 of them to be on the road by the end of June.