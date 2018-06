California Adds Oklahoma To List Of Prohibited State-Funded TravelCalifornia won't pay for travel to Oklahoma starting June 22, 2018.

Monday's Show Info. (6/4/18)

Bill To Extend Last Call Until 4 am Passes California SenateThe California State Senate passed a bill to extend last call until 4 am

Teenage Pro Boxer From Stockton Graduates High School, Prepares For Vegas FightGabriel Flores, Jr., the youngest fighter ever to be signed with Top Rank is now 18-years-old. The little boy with a big dream still represents Stockton, the city he loves.

Man Suspected Of Torture, Murder In Case Of Missing Nevada County ManA man already in jail on domestic violence and torture charges is now suspected in the murder of a Nevada County man.

California To Spend $768 Million On Electric Car InfrastructureCalifornia utilities will invest nearly $768 million to expand a network of charging stations and build other infrastructure for electric vehicles as the state moves toward a goal of five million zero-emission cars on the roads by 2030.

7 Men Suspected Of Conspiring To Touch Young Girls At Roseville Water ParkA group of men people suspected of conspiring to inappropriately touch underage girls at a Roseville water park have been arrested, police say.

Southwest Temporarily Ends Nonstop Service Between Sacramento And New OrleansSouthwest Airlines is pausing its weekly nonstop service between Sacramento and New Orleans.

Facebook Ditches Trending News SectionFacebook is shutting down its ill-fated “trending” news section after four years. A company official told The Associated Press that the feature is outdated and wasn’t popular.

The Daily List: Tips To RegiftingWhen regifting a Christmas present, make sure you do it the right way. Marianne shows you how.