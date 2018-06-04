SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — San Francisco 49ers legend Dwight Clark has passed away at the age of 61, his family said on Monday.
Clark revealed in March 2017 that he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The disease attacks cells that control muscles.
Clark is best known for an iconic play in the 1981 NFC playoffs known as The Catch. Clark caught a leaping touchdown pass from Joe Montana to send the 49ers to their first of five Super Bowl wins.
Clark had a ring from all five of those championships as both a player and an executive for the team.
