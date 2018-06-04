SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — San Francisco 49ers legend Dwight Clark has passed away at the age of 61, his family said on Monday.

I’m heartbroken to tell you that today I lost my best friend and husband. He passed peacefully surrounded by many of the people he loved most. I am thankful for all of Dwight’s friends, teammates and 49ers fans who have sent their love during his battle with ALS. Kelly Clark. — Dwight Clark (@DwightC87) June 4, 2018

Clark revealed in March 2017 that he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The disease attacks cells that control muscles.

I wanted to share some unfortunate news: I have ALS. https://t.co/RqU0fFT98g — Dwight Clark (@DwightC87) March 20, 2017

Clark is best known for an iconic play in the 1981 NFC playoffs known as The Catch. Clark caught a leaping touchdown pass from Joe Montana to send the 49ers to their first of five Super Bowl wins.

Clark had a ring from all five of those championships as both a player and an executive for the team.

Thoughts and prayers go out to Dwight Clark who lost his battle with ALS today. It was honor to work with Dwight for the 49ers Draft Party, back in 2010. He was a classy, down to earth and charismatic guy. He will be missed. #RIPDwightClark — Henry Wofford (@HWoffordSports) June 4, 2018

We’re sadden to hear about the passing of former 49er Dwight Clark. The NFLA community sends its condolences to the Clark family. — NFL Alumni (@NFLAlumni) June 4, 2018

