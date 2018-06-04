SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are discussing possible charges against a South Sacramento man hours after two deputies shot him in the arm.

The incident started around 4 a.m. Sunday morning when deputies responded to an alleged hostage situation on Dave Street. Deputies shot at the suspect after finding him armed in a nearby driveway,

but authorities say there was no one in danger at the house.

“They don’t always have the choice or the ability to aim for a different part of the body that might not cause as significant of an injury,” said Sgt. Shaun Hampton, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.

The suspect was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is expected to make a full recovery and will not be arrested.