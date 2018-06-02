Sacramento Buddhist Church Rummage Sale

Today, 8 am-2 p.m.

2401 Riverside Boulevard

Sacramento

https://www.buddhistchurch.org/event/rummage-sale

Acoustic Den Closing

Event Info:

Saturday 1:00 – 9:00 PM

Sunday 2:00 – 5:00 PM

$15 Ticket Contribution

100 % of ticket revenues directed to Save The Den Campaign

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3455522

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-acoustic-den-cafe-save-the-den-community/x/13875079#/

Child Abduction Prevention Workshop

Today, 1:30pm-3pm

The Studio Martial Arts & Fitness

8200 Sierra College Blvd., Suite D, Roseville

$60 for parent &1 child, $20 each additional child

Call 916.258.5425 to register

http://www.trainatthestudio.com

Lees’ Feed & Western Store

4110 Mother Lode Dr.

Shingle Springs

(530) 677-4891

http://www.leespetsupply.com

Pets To Go 5th Anniversary Party

9am – 2pm

9328 Elk Grove Blvd.

916-686-7387

5th Annual Sacramento Taco Festival

Today

10:30am – 6:30pm

1901 Del Paso Blvd.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-sac-taco-fest-tickets-39753830778

Dr. Ryan Braverman

“5 Headache Hacks” author

http://www.wecareabouthealth.com/headache-pain-lp/

PRIDE Festival

Sunday, June 10 at 11 am

Starts at 3rd and N Street ends at 10th and N Street.

https://sacramentopride.org/

Urban Roots Brewery and Smokehouse

1322 V St., Sacramento

(916) 706-3741

https://www.urbanrootsbrewing.com/

Filipino Stand-Up Comic Jimmy Earll

Vallejo Pista Sa Nayon

Vallejo Waterfront

301 Mare Island Way, Vallejo

Festival Starts at 9am

ALSO:

Performing at Punch Line

Tonight at 10pm

2100 Arden Way

Sacramento

916.925.5500

$18.00 in advance, $20.00 day of show

2018 CAPC Golf Classic

Monday, June 25th

The Ridge Golf Course

2020 Golf Course Rd., Auburn

http://www.casaplacer.org

Hannah Jane Kile

Hannah Jane Kile – “Awake” & “Veon”



And a recent article from News & Review “Breaking The Mold”

https://www.newsreview.com/sacramento/breaking-the-mold/content?oid=26314529

Filipino Fiesta

Tomorrow 10am-5pm Free!

Jose Rizal Community Center

7320 Florin Mall Drive

Sacramento

http://www.sacramentofiesta.org/

Barefoot Wines

https://www.barefootwine.com/