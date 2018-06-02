Sacramento Buddhist Church Rummage Sale
Today, 8 am-2 p.m.
2401 Riverside Boulevard
Sacramento
https://www.buddhistchurch.org/event/rummage-sale
Acoustic Den Closing
Event Info:
Saturday 1:00 – 9:00 PM
Sunday 2:00 – 5:00 PM
$15 Ticket Contribution
100 % of ticket revenues directed to Save The Den Campaign
https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3455522
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-acoustic-den-cafe-save-the-den-community/x/13875079#/
Child Abduction Prevention Workshop
Today, 1:30pm-3pm
The Studio Martial Arts & Fitness
8200 Sierra College Blvd., Suite D, Roseville
$60 for parent &1 child, $20 each additional child
Call 916.258.5425 to register
http://www.trainatthestudio.com
Lees’ Feed & Western Store
4110 Mother Lode Dr.
Shingle Springs
(530) 677-4891
http://www.leespetsupply.com
Pets To Go 5th Anniversary Party
9am – 2pm
9328 Elk Grove Blvd.
916-686-7387
5th Annual Sacramento Taco Festival
Today
10:30am – 6:30pm
1901 Del Paso Blvd.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-sac-taco-fest-tickets-39753830778
Dr. Ryan Braverman
“5 Headache Hacks” author
http://www.wecareabouthealth.com/headache-pain-lp/
PRIDE Festival
Sunday, June 10 at 11 am
Starts at 3rd and N Street ends at 10th and N Street.
https://sacramentopride.org/
Urban Roots Brewery and Smokehouse
1322 V St., Sacramento
(916) 706-3741
https://www.urbanrootsbrewing.com/
Filipino Stand-Up Comic Jimmy Earll
Vallejo Pista Sa Nayon
Vallejo Waterfront
301 Mare Island Way, Vallejo
Festival Starts at 9am
ALSO:
Performing at Punch Line
Tonight at 10pm
2100 Arden Way
Sacramento
916.925.5500
$18.00 in advance, $20.00 day of show
2018 CAPC Golf Classic
Monday, June 25th
The Ridge Golf Course
2020 Golf Course Rd., Auburn
http://www.casaplacer.org
Hannah Jane Kile
Hannah Jane Kile – “Awake” & “Veon”
And a recent article from News & Review “Breaking The Mold”
https://www.newsreview.com/sacramento/breaking-the-mold/content?oid=26314529
Filipino Fiesta
Tomorrow 10am-5pm Free!
Jose Rizal Community Center
7320 Florin Mall Drive
Sacramento
http://www.sacramentofiesta.org/
Barefoot Wines
https://www.barefootwine.com/