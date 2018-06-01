SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento is getting rave reviews as a destination for travelers after a New York Times article was published today. While some say they’ve seen a big change, others in the business community say the cities charm has always been here.

It may not be a bustling metropolis, but the city of trees has plenty to offer.

“The Sacramento arts scene is booming right now,” said Tara Sissom with the B Street Theater.

The theater boasts local performers and a more affordable experience.

“We are the people’s theater,” said Sissom.

California culture can found on every corner and even in every drop.

“We are Sacramento,” said David Gull, the owner of New Helvetia Brewing Company.

Gull says they’re pouring Sacramento history in every glass.

“Tell stories and drink great beer that really honors Sacramento history and heritage,” said Gull.

He says the city has always been a great destination, despite recent attention from the national press.

“I kind of laugh at the idea that we’re this hidden gem,” said Gull, “we’ve always been here and we’ve always been a great place.”

Unique places peppered throughout the grid there are even options on how to get around.

With plans to have about 600 jump bikes scattered around the city, getting from place to place can be cheap and easy.

People can explore the area and find spots that offer a unique experience

“There is no other bathhouse in Sacramento,” said Asha Urban Baths owner Cori Martinez.

She says she’s seen a shift in the city’s appeal.

“I do find myself having to point out to people that Sacramento is really really cool,” said Martinez.

Jason Maggio of All Good outfitters knows cool.

“It’s unique to have an apparel brand based in Sacramento,” said Maggio who’s operated clothing stores in the city for about a decade.

His brands have been worn by celebrity entertainers and athletes.

“There is a good healthy ecosystem here in Sacramento,” said Maggio.

A budding business culture, with food, drink and entertainment offered as well. It’s why many are saying, why not visit Sacramento.