LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 2: A resident leaves after voting in the midterm election at Paul Revere Middle School November 2, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Former eBay CEO and Republican candidate Meg Whitman is running against California Attorney General and Democratic candidate Jerry Brown for the Governor\'s seat while U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) is in a tight race against Republican senatorial candidate and former head of Hewlett-Packard Carly Fiorina. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Placer County is looking for volunteers to staff its polling places on Election Day.

The County Elections Office put out a notice Friday that it’s facing a shortage of volunteers to work in its 231 precincts on Tuesday, June 5.

It specifically needs bilingual Spanish- and Korean-speaking volunteers.

Election workers can be paid up to $120.

READ ALSO: Paid Poll Worker Position Available For Election Day

Poll workers must be citizens who are registered to vote, legal permanent residents, or high school students aged 16 years or older with a minimum grade point average of 2.5. Experience is not necessary; all training is provided.

To volunteer to be a poll worker, sign up online here, or call 530-886-5650 or 1-800-824-8683.