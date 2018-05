CHP: 2 People Killed In Crash Near Walnut GroveAt least two people are dead after a crash in rural south Sacramento County Tuesday morning.

7 Men Suspected Of Conspiring To Touch Young Girls At Roseville Water ParkA group of men people suspected of conspiring to inappropriately touch underage girls at a Roseville water park have been arrested, police say.

Woman Shaves Legs In Hotel Pool, Video Goes ViralA woman in Florida has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after getting caught shaving her legs into a public pool.

$17 An Hour? North Sacramento Chick-fil-A Significantly Raising WagesA North Sacramento area fast food restaurant is making national headlines after announcing its plans to pay employees $17 an hour.

Veteran's Quilt Sales Spark Unexpected GenerosityJohn McCroy has been selling his wife's home made quilts for charity. But some generous residents thought it was for a different reason.

Vandals Tag Rio Linda High School With Racist MessagesA mom says her son walked onto campus to find hateful messages about slavery and deportation, and she says the school isn't doing enough.

Cal Coach Asked To Prove Bi-Racial Infant Was Her SonCalifornia Women’s head basketball Lindsay Gottlieb was confronted at the Denver airport by a Southwest Airlines employee who questioned her relationship to her infant bi-racial son before she could board a flight.

Questions Raised About 5G Health Risks Months Before Sacramento Launches ServiceSacramento will be the first city in the country to get 5G cell service later this summer, but health concerns are now being raised about the equipment.

Digital License Plates Could Track Your Car's Every MoveCalifornia's new digital license plates are now hitting the streets.

Rural Stockton Home Break-In Suspect ArrestedAuthorities say they have arrested a man suspected of breaking into a rural Stockton home.