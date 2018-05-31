SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento broke ground on the new Powerhouse Science Center Thursday morning along the Sacramento riverfront.

The sign announcing the project has hung on the 100-year-old Pacific Gas & Electric power plant for years as organizers raised $50 million to renovate the building, build a 22,000 square-foot building, and make improvements to the surrounding Robert T. Matsui Waterfront Park.

Once open, the 50,000 square-foot campus will teach area children and adults through STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) projects and exhibits.

SMUD was awarded the naming rights to the new Powerhouse Science Center. Families and businesses can also buy a spot in a permanent exhibit, either on the Periodic Table of Elements ($5,000)- which will be displayed inside the building, or the Human Element Pavers ($1,000)- which will be located at the outdoor entryway of the building.

The Powerhouse Science Center is currently located at 3615 Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento.

The new building is scheduled to open in 2020.