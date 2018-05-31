SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California State Senate passed a bill to extend last call until 4 am.

Senate Bill 905 would require the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to conduct a pilot program to allow licensed businesses to sell alcohol until 4 am. Currently the cut-off time is 2 am. The pilot program would start between January 1, 2021 and last until January 2, 2026. It would only cover in select cities: Sacramento, San Francisco, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Palm Springs, and West Hollywood.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg has supported the bill, saying in January: “We need more tools to draw visitors and conventions, as well as to support music and nightlife in our city.”

Participating businesses would need to pay a special fee and get permission from the city in order to extend last call. The California Highway Patrol would also need to submit impact reports.

The bill, authored by Senator Scott Weiner (D- San Francisco), states:

“The Legislature supports a well-planned and managed nightlife that can have a profound positive impact on a local economy, generating direct tax revenues, and growing public funds through revitalized business districts, and increased tourism.” “The Legislature has determined that it is in the best interest of the State of California for extended hours of operation policies to be administered by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control in connection with applications for additional hour privileges, with the fees for those applications to be determined and assessed by the department at a rate that will fully reimburse the department for administrative expenses.”

SB 905 passed the Senate on Wednesday 27-9 with 3 Senators abstaining. It now goes to the Assembly for a vote.

A similar bill failed last year.