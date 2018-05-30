Daily List: The Meanings of Three Flowers Found in Sacramento Backyards

Over the Edge + Stanford Youth Solutions

VIP/Media Day: June 7

Official Rappel Day & Viewing Party: June 8

Party Beyond The Edge

Friday, June 8

6pm-10pm

Beatnik Studios, Sacramento

http://www.OvertheEdgeSacramento.com

http://www.youthsolutions.org

***Tickets for the Party Beyond The Edge available online: http://www.PARTYBEYONDTHEEDGE.com

New Shoes For Goody

To Donate: https://www.gofundme.com/shoes-for-goody-sac-zoo-giraffe

Sacramento Tall Club: http://www.sacramentotallclub.org

Sacramento Zoo: https://www.saczoo.org/

Science Camp

Summer Camps 2018

Powerhouse Science Center

info@powerhousesc.org

916.808.3942

https://powerhousesc.org/

Knobs & Knockers

1023A Front St.

Old Sacramento

916-321-9480

https://www.facebook.com/Knobs-n-Knockers-955971887888872/

Beef Hacks

http://parkersplate.com/

Greer Elementary Groundbreaking

http://www.sanjuan.edu/constructionnews

Venita Rhea’s

4415 Granite Drive

Rocklin

916.624.2697

http://www.venitarheas.com/

Core Dance

Eleven

The Sofia

2700 Capitol Ave.

Sacramento

Friday & Saturday

7:30pm

Core Contemporary Dance

http://corecontemporarydance.org

Facebook = Corecontemporarydance

Instagram @Corecontemporarydance

Twitter @Coredance

Toasted

1424 14th St.

Sacramento

(916) 389-0484

https://www.facebook.com/Toasted-Sacramento-390844414660956/

Manly Minute: 5 New School Dating Terms to Know

