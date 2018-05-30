ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Seven men accused of coordinating an effort to grope young girls at a water park appeared in court on Wednesday and charges were not filed.

The men, ranging in age from 18 to 34 were clad in orange jumpsuits as they sat before a Placer County judge on Wednesday.

Police say the men know each other and made no attempt to hide their behavior. They credit multiple girls for reporting that the men inappropriately touched them at Golfland Sunsplash water park in Roseville.

ALSO: Attempted Kidnapping Of Girl Stokes Human Trafficking Fears In Sacramento

The men were booked in the Placer County Jail on suspicion of lewd acts with a child under the age of 14 as well as conspiracy, but the district attorney did not file charges against them on Wednesday. Instead, the district attorney asked for a further investigation to review what evidence to show what role each man may have played in the alleged lewd acts.

One attorney we spoke to wasn’t surprised.

“In this particular case, I know that location has videotape so my guess is that they want to review all that and that may not have occurred yet. And to determine who to file against what charges to file, those sorts of things,” said Michael Chastaine.

ALSO: Psychologist Employed At Travis AFB Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Patients

The district attorney’s office echoed those sentiments, saying a charging decision will not come until the evidence is fully reviewed, including statements from witnesses and information from the Roseville Police Department.

The men are due back in court on June 27. Two of them have been working with private attorneys, while the rest have been given public defenders.

In the meantime, two school districts with planned events at the park say they’re still going. The San Juan and Elk Grove school districts say they will have coordinated, tight supervision in the wake of what happened over Memorial Day weekend.