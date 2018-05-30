SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Some churches are taking a stand telling people to stop dialing 911. They say it’s a stand against racism and policing practices fueled by increased tensions and recent incidents between law enforcement and the black community.

The push to stop calling the police is being seen in cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and Iowa City, Iowa. It’s currently not happening in Sacramento, but many are saying it’s a drastic, bold move that will only divide us more. Others say it’s necessary given our current climate.

“As a faith community that loves one another, we can’t continue to support a system that continues to hurt our people,“ said Nichola Torbett, a leader at with First Congregational Church in Oakland. She encourages residents to turn to local community groups for help, not the police.

The message to rely more on the community and less on police has come amid protests seen across the country, including ones in Sacramento following the shooting death of Stephon Clark, and the arrest of two African American men at a Philadelphia Starbucks.

“There’s distrust, anxiety, there’s fear,” said Sacramento Black Lives Matter organizer Tanya Faison.

While this approach is not being pushed by Sacramento congregations, Faison says supports it.

“You’ve seen police have been called all over the country for very stupid reasons, and sometimes it leads to people getting killed. So to eliminate that, just don’t call the police,” she said.

Pastor Dee Emmert says public safety means something different in every neighborhood.

“Sure, if it’s life-threatening, call 911. But too often, the consequence of calling 911 is far greater than the risk of whatever that person is doing,” said Pastor Emmert, who preaches at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church.

“We encourage folks to call us, we are here to help,” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Shaun Hampton.

Hampton hopes the message not to call 911 isn’t brought here. While it’s clear that tensions are high, the department says it has a close relationship with the faith-based community, including with its youth, and is working to strengthen ties by implementing programs such as Cops and Clergy that better connect with the community.

“We believe in working together, building that relationship, bridging that gap, not just in the church but throughout our neighborhoods,” said Hampton.