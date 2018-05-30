SACRAMENTO (AP) — Sit-down restaurants in California may soon stop providing disposable plastic straws with drinks unless customers request them.

The state Assembly advanced a bill Wednesday that would require dine-in restaurants provide single-use plastic straws only upon request.

Assemblyman Ian Calderon says plastic straws contribute to the buildup of trash in the oceans. The Whittier Democrat describes his bill is a small step toward addressing the environmental and public health problem.

Assemblyman Matthew Harper opposes the bill. The Huntington Beach Republican says it would make it harder for restaurants to do business in California and advocates punishing people who litter, instead.

The bill passed 45-17. It still requires approval from the state Senate and governor before it can become law.