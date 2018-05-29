WALNUT GROVE (CBS13) – At least two people are dead after a crash in rural south Sacramento County Tuesday morning.

The scene is the Sacramento River Delta on Walnut Grove-Thornton Road, just south of Walnut Grove.

California Highway Patrol officials say the crash happened a little after 7:30 a.m. It appears a pickup truck and a Toyota Prius were involved in a head-on crash.

Authorities confirm that two people were killed in the crash. It is unclear, at this point, which car the victims were in.

A third person is being airlifted to a hospital nearby. Their condition is unknown at this point.

The road is blocked in both directions for the time being.