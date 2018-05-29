ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A group of men people suspected of working together to inappropriately touch underage girls at a Roseville water park have been arrested, police say.

The incident happened on Memorial Day at Golfland SunSplash.

Roseville police say several witnesses reported seeing adult men inappropriately touching young girls at the water park that day.

With the help of SunSplash security and witnesses, a total of seven suspects were identified were soon arrested.

“This is a unique investigation – these individuals might not have been caught if these young victims hadn’t reported the incident to on-site security,” Roseville police wrote in a statement on the arrests.

Officers say it appears that the seven suspects knew each other – and even worked together to touch several girls.

All of the suspects are now facing charges of conspiracy and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. The names of the suspects have not been released at this point as police are still investigating.