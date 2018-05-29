PARIS (CBS13) – Sometimes you need a shirt, and sometimes you need a t-shirt. Fashion designer Balenciaga has you covered with its new $1,200 T-Shirt Shirt.

The T-Shirt Shirt is described as “Striped short sleeves and long sleeves shirts with two wearing options.”

It’s made of poplin and gives you several wearing options- wear the short sleeves with a front drape effect OR the long sleeves with a back drape effect. Not to worry, the collar buttons and there is a back round pleat. The 100% cotton shirt can be handwashed or dry cleaned. It is only sold in indigo.

Currently the shirt isn’t for sale, but you do have the option to pre-order it and it will be available to ship on July 3.