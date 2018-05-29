SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California’s new digital license plates are now hitting the streets.

They come with a monthly fee for users, but will allow registration to be updated without changing stickers – plus, they could help agencies with Amber Alerts and other emergencies.

Sacramento is the first California city to be testing out the plates, according to the Sacramento Bee. A couple dozen digital plates will be used on the city’s fleet to test out the technology.

The new plates use the same tech that goes into Amazon’s Kindle e-book readers and comes with their own computer chips and battery.

Along with GPS technology to help track down stolen cars, developers say the plates could also be used to help broadcast emergency alerts. If the DMW allows it, the plates could also be used to display advertising or other personal messages.

The plates are not cheap – coming in just under $700, plus an $8 per month service plan – and are not available through the DMV. Drivers will have to go to a dealership to have the digital plates installed.

Only a handful of other states – including Texas, Florida, and Arizona – have legalized the use of digital plates.