SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 20: Joe Panik #12 of the San Francisco Giants poses for a portait during a MLB photo day at Scottsdale Stadium on February 20, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Joe Panik will start his rehab assignment with the River Cats on Monday.

The Giants second baseman had surgery April 30 to repair a ligament in his left thumb. The All-Star last played ball on April 27.

Panik, who is a Gold Glove winner, did rehab assignments at Raley Field in 2015 and 2017. He was drafted by the Giants in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

First Pitch is 1:05 pm.