Major Earthquake Could Send Bay Area Population To SacramentoThe Cal OES Bay Area earthquake plan includes the potential of a lot of people headed toward California's capital.

Ring Doorbell Shows Woman Allegedly Stealing Packages In ModestoA woman was caught on camera stealing packages from a Modesto porch.

Traffic Congestion Leading To Major Construction Project On I-80Caltrans plans to do major construction on I-80 from Davis to Sacramento in order to deal with the major traffic congestion along that stretch.

CBS13/CW31 Named Official TV Stations Of River Cats; Broadcasting 9 Games In 2018The Sacramento River Cats and CBS13/CW31 have announced that they will partner to broadcast nine Saturday home games during the 2018 regular season. The games will be available locally in the Sacramento market on CW31, home of Good Day Sacramento.

Hiker Falls To His Death From Half Dome In Yosemite National ParkA Yosemite National Park visitor has fallen to their death while hiking the cables section on Half Dome.

Father In Fairfield Child Abuse Case Now Being Charged For Committing Lewd Acts On KidsThe Fairfield couple facing charges after their 10 children were found living in a filthy home are facing more charges.

Best Places To Pick Summer Fruit In SacramentoIt is that time of year again to fix salads daily and use the freshest fruits and vegetables available. To do that you may want to take the family on a u-pick date. A u-pick date would be a time where you all go out to one of the local farms and “u-pick” the fruits and vegetables that you want to take home and place on your dinner table. Set aside a day in the near future where you and the family can spend some quality time getting back to your roots and picking fruit and vegetables for your table salads.

Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff Memorial DayGovernor Jerry Brown ordered flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff on Monday for Memorial Day.