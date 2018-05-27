Venita Rhea’s
4415 Granite Drive
Rocklin
916.624.2697
Sacramento County Fair
http://www.sacfair.com
https://www.facebook.com/SacramentoCountyFair/
https://www.instagram.com/sacfair
125th Portuguese Festa
The Portuguese Hall, Clarksburg
Sunday, May 27th (10am-5pm)
http://bitly.com/2sjHLdh
Fitness for Women of All Ages
Life Time Athletic
435 E. Roseville Pkwy, Roseville
916.472.2000
https://www.lifetime.life/
Family Fun Day
403 Stafford St, Folsom
Sunday May 27,2018 (9 a.m. – 2 p.m)
http://www.capcruz.com/events_2018/2018_Zoo_FLYER.pdf
100 Years of Fashion Accessories
Adults $10
Seniors $8
Children (Ages 6-17) $4
FHS Members Free
May 27, 2018 at 11:00 am – 04:00 pm (Sun)
May 29, 2018 at 11:00 am – 04:00 pm (Tue)
May 30, 2018 at 11:00 am – 04:00 pm (Wed)
May 31, 2018 at 11:00 am – 04:00 pm (Thu)
Jun 1, 2018 at 11:00 am – 04:00 pm (Fri)
Life Jacket Loaner Program
5 Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District Stations
Reservations: 209-869-7470
http://scfpd.us/index.cfm?section=65&pagenum=187
Memorial Day Tribute
2109 Woodland Ave. Modesto
Now Through Monday
8th Annual Wounded Veteran Run
Vista del Lago High School
1970 Broadstone Pkwy, Folsom, California 95630
Monday, May 28th at 8am
https://woundedveteranrun.org/
https://www.facebook.com/WoundedVeteranRun/
https://woundedveteranrun.org/index.php/race-information/
10th Annual Classics, Cats & Cabernet
This is a fundraiser for nonprofit FieldHaven Feline Center
Sat. June 9, 2018
4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
2754 Ironwood Lane, Lincoln
For more information call (916) 434-6022
Post Oak Barbecue
916.544.8823
http://postoakbarbecue.net
https://www.facebook.com/pg/postoakbarbecue/about/
The Liquid Hotplates
http://theliquidhotplates.com
@Liquidhotplates
Localtones 2018
June 1 7:30pm
Tickets $7 presale $10 at the door
Social science 1100 @ UC Davis
Will feature all UCD a cappella groups!
https://www.theliquidhotplates.com/about
Voted Top Place to Work by PRNews
215 Park Avenue South, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10003
phone: (212) 292.0418
cell: (917) 697.0016
mdinor@lippetaylor.com
http://www.lippetaylor.com
Land Park Dog-Friendly 5k Race for Wounded Vets
https://www.noexcuses5k.com/