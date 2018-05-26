International Kids Festival
William Land Park
3800 Landpark Drive, Sacramento
Saturday, May 26th (10am-4pm)
Roseville Jazz Day Festival
Vernon Street Town Square
311 Vernon St, Roseville
Saturday, May 26th (11am-9pm)
https://www.facebook.com/events/250371785534181/
Cherry Picking Season
Burge Road Farm
3000 Burge Rd, Stockton
Saturday, May 26th at 8am
$3/lb – CASH ONLY
https://www.facebook.com/events/216472819129330/
Dock Diving Class
All Dogs Sports Park
5111 W. Sargent Rd., Lodi, California 95242
Saturday, May 26th (10am-11:30am & 4-5:30pm)
Cost: $45 per dog
https://www.facebook.com/events/376503089517167/
http://www.AllDogsSportsPark.com
http://www.facebook.com/alldogssportspark
Cut Ups of Northern California
https://www.facebook.com/Cut-Ups-of-Northern-California-339224776461818/
Greek Food & Wine Festival
May 26, Saturday ~ noon to 10pm
May 27, Sunday ~ noon to 8pm
Free parking & shuttle ~ $5 Admission, 12 and under FREE
St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 Stone Canyon Drive, Roseville
http://festival.saintanna.org/
Convergence II: Hello
June 3 at 3pm
The Guild Theatre
Sacramento
$10 suggested at the door.