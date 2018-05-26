International Kids Festival

William Land Park

3800 Landpark Drive, Sacramento

Saturday, May 26th (10am-4pm)

Roseville Jazz Day Festival

Vernon Street Town Square

311 Vernon St, Roseville

Saturday, May 26th (11am-9pm)

https://www.facebook.com/events/250371785534181/

Cherry Picking Season

Burge Road Farm

3000 Burge Rd, Stockton

Saturday, May 26th at 8am

$3/lb – CASH ONLY

https://www.facebook.com/events/216472819129330/

Dock Diving Class

All Dogs Sports Park

5111 W. Sargent Rd., Lodi, California 95242

Saturday, May 26th (10am-11:30am & 4-5:30pm)

Cost: $45 per dog

https://www.facebook.com/events/376503089517167/

http://www.AllDogsSportsPark.com

http://www.facebook.com/alldogssportspark

Cut Ups of Northern California

https://www.facebook.com/Cut-Ups-of-Northern-California-339224776461818/

Greek Food & Wine Festival

May 26, Saturday ~ noon to 10pm

May 27, Sunday ~ noon to 8pm

Free parking & shuttle ~ $5 Admission, 12 and under FREE

St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 Stone Canyon Drive, Roseville

http://festival.saintanna.org/

Convergence II: Hello

June 3 at 3pm

The Guild Theatre

Sacramento

$10 suggested at the door.