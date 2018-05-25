Daily List: 3 Flag Etiquette Mistakes You Didn’t Know You Were Making

https://www.rd.com/culture/flag-etiqutte/

Dog Is My Co-Pilot

https://dogcopilot.org/

Dr. Larry’s Team

Insta: @team_kilimanjaro

http://pages.teamintraining.org/sac/mtklmjr18/DrLarrysTeam2018

Heroic Girls

http://www.heroicgirls.com/

https://forceforchange.starwars.com/

NIKO Easy Wash Children’s Car Seat Cover

http;//www.nikocarseatcover.com or http://kck.st/2JHKDrg

Kickstarter campaign ends on May 30 / May 31 at midnight.

Vegetarian Farm to Fork Dinner

More info on Facebook & Instagram @goodstockca

http://goodstockca.com

14th Annual Multicultural Family Festival ‘Green Future’

Saturday, May 26, 2018

10 AM – 4 PM

William Land Park, Amphitheater Area 4000 Land Park Drive, Sacramento

Bomber Camp

Stockton Airport

May 30th & 31st

(209) 982-0273

http://www.bombercamp.org

California State Railroad Museum “Death Valley Scotty’s Race for Glory” Exhibit

Through September 2018

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Daily

http://www.californiarailroad.museum

National Wine Day

http://www.thevinetimes.com

Rabbit 4-Piece Wine Tool Kit: $25

http://www.rabbitwine.com

Mako Decanter: $20

http://www.MAKOBarware.com

National Tap Dance Day

https://www.leightondanceproject.com/

Education First

Text the word HOST to 916-718-5441.

https://www.ef.edu/host-family/usa/california/sacramento/

125th Portuguese Festa

May 26-27, Clarksburg

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/125th-portuguese-festa-tickets-1516956257

RECIPE TO LINK:

PORTUGUESE BEANS

Feijão a Portuguesa

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups pinto beans

4 cups water

1lb linguiça

1 small onion (minced)

1 clove garlic (crushed)

1 ½ cups tomato sauce

1 teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1 bay leaf

salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

STANDARD SOAK: Cover beans with water and soak overnight.

-or-

QUICK SOAK: Cover beans with water, bring to a boil for 2 minutes, turn off heat, cover and let sit for approximately one hour until beans are no longer hard.

Drain off water and refill until beans are covered again.

STANDARD STOVE-TOP METHOD: Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and cook several hours or until the beans are tender.

Wash beans and soak them in water overnight. In a skillet, fry linguiça and sauté onion and garlic, ad to beans in a kettle and enough water to cover beans. Bring to a boil and add the rest of the ingredients. Cover and simmer for about 2 hours over low heat. Serves 4 to 6.

PRESSURE COOKER METHOD: Bring beans and water to pressure and cook for 12 minutes on high, 18 minutes on low. Remove from heat and use the automatic pressure release. If beans are not tender, bring back to pressure and cook for an additional 2-4 minutes.

While beans are cooking, cook the linguiça and break up into small pieces (about ½ to 1″). When cooked remove the linguiça from pan, pour off all but a little grease and sauté the onion and garlic gently until softened. Add the tomato sauce, brown sugar and spice.

When the beans are well done, drain and save the extra bean water. Stir about one cup of the bean juice into the sauce and add to the cooked beans with the linguiça. Let simmer for an hour or so before serving. The extra bean juice may be added if the beans seem dry or saved to enrich soup stock for another meal.