SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A woman was caught on camera stealing packages from a Modesto porch.

Ring doorbell recorded the suspect, a blonde woman, ride up on a purple bike and steal two packages before riding away.

A police report has been filed with Modesto PD.

A 2017 report done by Package Guard shows 11 million homeowners report having a package stolen in the past year. The majority (74%) of those thefts happen during the day- when homeowners are at work.