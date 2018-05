DAILY LIST: 3 Popular Kitchen Trends That Are On The Way Out

https://www.rd.com/home/improvement/kitchen-trends-on-way-out/

University Cheer Force

8569 Bond Road, Elk Grove

916-690-8050

https://www.facebook.com/universitycheerforce/

https://www.instagram.com/universitycheerforce/

https://www.twitter.com/ucfcheer/

Track & Field Prelims

Tickets are available onsite or at http://www.sacsports.com/ncaatrack

Grads Surprise Teacher

https://www.rjuhsd.us/Page/416

The Good Rub

http://www.thegoodrub.com

Blackwood Ranch

Family Day

Saturday, June 2 10am-noon

7120 Rancho Verde Rd, Loomis

Dishin’ With Tina: Hot Off The Griddle

1583 W. El Camino Ave.

Sacramento

916.571.5792

https://www.hotg.net/

Graduation Walk

Twitter: @FolsomCordova

Power Cleaning Plus

3331 Arbor Way, Sacramento

(916) 889-6904

https://www.powercleaningplus.com/

Manly Minute: 5 Great Things About Teamwork

https://www.potential.com/articles/5-important-reasons-why-teamwork-matters/