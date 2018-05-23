DAVIS (CBS13) – Police in Davis are investigating a robbery that ended in a possible kidnapping.

The incident happened Tuesday night at an apartment along the 500 block of K Street. Davis police say an armed man wearing a mask and blue hoodie walked into an apartment where three other men were inside.

The suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded money, but the other men said they didn’t have any.

At this point, the suspect pointed a gun at one of the victims – 21-year-old Sacramento resident Amani Marquis Sandoval-Jones – and ordered him to come with him.

Police have not been able to find Sandoval-Jones since the incident. His white Toyota Tacoma is also missing.

Anyone who sees Sandoval-Jones or knows where he might be is asked to contact Davis police immediately at (530) 747-5400.