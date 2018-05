DAILY LIST: 3 Signs You’re Heading for a Sleepless Night

https://www.rd.com/health/wellness/trou

River Cats vs. Las Vegas

Tonight

7:05 pm

Raley Field

Tickets: (916) 371-HITS (4487)

http://www.rivercats.com

Black Chasm Cavern

15701 Pioneer Volcano Rd.

Volcano

(209) 296-5007

Adults: $17.50 Children: $9.50 (Under 3 Years: Free)

Discounts Offered For Military & Seniors

https://www.blackchasmcavern.com/

Pinky Rose Academy

7440 Laguna Blvd #98, Elk Grove

https://www.pinkyrosecosmetics.com/

https://www.instagram.com/pinkyrosecosmetics/

Big Truck Day

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 – 11am to 4pm

Laguna Reserve MarketPlace, 10044 Bruceville Road

Free Admission

http://www.elkgrovecity.org/visitors/things_to_do/special_events/city_event_productions/big_truck_day

National Safe Boating Week

May 19 – 25th

http://freedomboatclub.com/locations/174-CA-Delta-Stockton-ca/

Memorial Day Weekend in Old Sacramento

Sunset Sip – Thursday, 5/24

Classic Car Show – 5/26

Brunch on Front – 5/27

Echo Fest Spectacular – 5/26 & 27

Vettes & Vets – 5/28

916-970-5226

http://www.oldsacramento.com

Leis Your Way

Good Day viewers can use code GOODDAY for a 10% discount on all orders placed by 6/1/18. Use code FREE18 for free shipping.

https://www.etsy.com/shop/LeisYourWay

Grand Opening

Inspire Academy of Barbering & Cosmetology

445 W Weber Ave.

Stockton

https://inspireacademyofcosmetology.org/

Vacaville Fiesta Days

http://fiestadays.org/

BNSA (Big Names, Small Art)

Thursday, May 24

5 – 9 p.m.

Crocker Art Museum

216 O Street, Sacramento

More Information: (916) 808-2692

Advance registration is recommended. Tickets are $10 for Museum members, $20 for nonmembers.

Event link where people can buy tickets online:

https://www.crockerart.org/event/1676/2018-05-24

Multi-agency Fire Training Drill

Port of Stockton

Today

9am- 12pm

Fiesta Days Twisted Tacos

http://fiestadays.org/

An American in Paris

Shows Thru May 27

Sacramento Community Center Theater

1301 L Street, Sacramento

Tickets & Info: (916) 557-1999 or Online

http://www.BroadwaySacramento.com.

http://www.AnAmericanInParisBroadway.com

Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Buying a Musical Instrument

http://www.classicfm.com/discover-music/latest/guide-buying-musical-instrument/