CERES (CBS13) – An elementary school in Ceres is being evacuated due to a bomb threat, police say.

The scene is at Sinclear Elementary School.

HAPPENING NOW: @CeresPD is evacuating Sinclear Elementary School over a bomb threat. Officers are strategically placed on campus. Students are being bussed to another location for their parents to pick them up. — Linda Mumma (@LindaBMumma) May 22, 2018

Ceres police say officers responded to the scene early Tuesday afternoon to investigate a bomb threat. Students were evacuated from the school and have been bussed to Central Valley High School.

Officers are now checking the school for suspicious items.

Morgan Road near the school is closed due to the investigation.

More information to come.