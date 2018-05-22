SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and a second person injured.

The scene is along the 3800 block of Dry Creek Road.

Sacramento police say they responded a little after midnight due to a ShotSpotter alert. Neighbors also called 911 to report a shooting near Dry Creek Road and Harris Avenue.

#BREAKING Police investigate deadly shooting in North Sac. I can see five bullet holes in car — three in windshield, two in driver’s side window. @SacPolice say two adult victims involved. One died from injuries. No motive at this time. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/fMqoWIv5kb — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) May 22, 2018

At the scene, two people who had been shot were found. One person, a woman, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The other person, a man, was unresponsive when officers showed up; that person was later declared dead at the scene, police say.

Homicide detectives are now canvassing the area and have taken over the investigation.

The identity of the person killed has not been released at this point. A suspect and a motive for the shooting have still not been identified, but detectives do believe it to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact Sacramento police at (916) 264-5471.