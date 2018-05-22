WALNUT CREEK (CBS13) – Nearly three-quarters (73%) of Americans say they wouldn’t feel comfortable riding in an autonomous vehicle, according to a new report from AAA.

In January only 63% of people said they would be uncomfortable.

Other key findings of the survey:

20% would trust a self-driving vehicle

7% are unsure

83% of women are afraid

63% of men are afraid

64% of Millennial drivers are afraid

Many drivers (63%) also don’t feel safe sharing the road with fully self-driving cars, according to the survey. However, 55% of drivers would like to have semi-autonomous technology in the next car they buy or lease.