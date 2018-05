Police: Child Died 11 Days Before Body Found In Sacramento Storage LockerTyler Anderson, 24, appeared in court on Monday, nearly a week after his 5-year-old daughter's body was found inside a storage unit in Sacramento.

1 Person Dead After Shooting In North SacramentoOfficers are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and a second person injured.

Royal Wedding: Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Release Official PhotosThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released several official photographs taken on their wedding day by renowned fashion and portrait photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

List of Local County FairsHere is a list of County Fair dates

Military Members and Their Families Get Free Museum Access This SummerEight Sacramento-area museums are offering free admission for the summer for military members and their families.

Bomb Threat Prompts Ceres Elementary School To EvacuateAn elementary school in Ceres is being evacuated due to a bomb threat, police say.

Lodi Man Arrested After Stabbing Man’s Face On Golden Gate BridgeA Lodi man was arrested for three felonies after an investigation into an attempted murder early Saturday morning on the Golden Gate Bridge.

1 Person Shot Near I Street Bridge in West SacramentoOne person is in serious condition after he was shot in West Sacramento on Monday near I Street Bridge.

Sacramento Sheriff's K-9 Stabbed By Wanted Sex OffenderA Sacramento County Sheriff’s K-9 was nearly killed Saturday morning after being stabbed by a man on the run from deputies.

City's Homeless Plan Could Include Creating 2 More SheltersSacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced the city's temporary shelter will remain open through the summer and plans for three pop-up tents.