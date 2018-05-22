SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento’s 3rd Le Dîner en Blanc will be held October 6, 2018 at a secret location.

Organizers announced the date Tuesday.

In order to attend guests must register; however, the waiting list has almost 6,000 people. Registration happens in phases. Phase 1 is for members who attended the event in 2017. Phase 2 is for new members who are referred by Phase 1 attendees. Phase 3 is open to those on the waiting list. Registration dates haven’t been announced yet.

Guests are assigned a table leader and a meeting spot for the night of the event. Only the organizers know the event location ahead of time. The event location is revealed as guests arrive, although it always happens in an iconic public space. In 2016 it took place outside of the newly built Golden 1 Center. In 2017 it was on the lawn of Memorial Auditorium.

Co-host Christine Ault said, “What makes this Parisian-inspired event so unique is that it’s organized by community members, for the community to celebrate the community. It’s just one more part of a great story unfolding for Sacramento.”

Guests are required to wear all-white. They must bring a table, chairs, linens, decorations and a 3-course meal. You do have the option to purchase food and wine in advance and pick it up at the event. Upon leaving you must bring everything with you- no trash or items can be left behind.

Le Dîner en Blanc is a worldwide event held in more than 70 cities. It started in France in 1988.