JAPAN (CBS13) – The latest must-have accessory being sold in Japan is a 22-pound iPhone case.

The case is actually a dumbbell and is designed to be used during a workout. The engineers actually made it to be inclined at 25 degrees– which is optimal for watching movies.

The creator, SoftBank, calls it a “10kg Ultra Super Macho Case” for the iPhone X. It was made for SoftBank’s 10th anniversary and is being sold for about $100.

The page, which is written in Japanese, shows a variety of uses for the dumbbell phone case, including using the dumbbell as a paperweight, a hammer, and a phone stand. It also shows a variety of weightlifters with statements of praise.

The dumbbell is made of iron, polycarbonate, and TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane). SoftBank does say it is the world’s heaviest phone case. For reference- the iPhone X weighs 6.14 ounces.