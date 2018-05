SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person is in serious condition after he was shot in West Sacramento Monday near the I Street Bridge.

Two men were at a liquor store near 5th and C Streets. They left and got into a car and that’s where an argument took place. One of the men was shot and was pushed out of the car, according to a statement from West Sacramento police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other information is available.