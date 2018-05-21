WASHINGTON, DC (CBS13) – Flags are flying at half-staff through Tuesday, May 22 in memory of those killed and injured in the Santa Fe, Texas school shooting.
President Trump order flags on land to be flown at half-staff and flags on ships to be flown at half-mast from Friday, May 18 until sunset May 22.
The Presidential Proclamation reads:
Our Nation grieves with those affected by the shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas. May God heal the injured and may God comfort the wounded, and may God be with the victims and with the victims’ families. As a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence perpetrated on May 18, 2018, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, May 22, 2018. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this
eighteenth day of May, in the year of our Lord two thousand eighteen, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-second.