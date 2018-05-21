SAN ANTONIO (CBS News) — Authorities say a baboon went bananas after escaping from its crate Monday at the San Antonio International Airport, CBS affiliate KENS-TV reports.

The primate was on board American Airlines flight 1014 from Chicago. While moving the crate from the plane’s cargo hold and to the baggage area, the baboon got loose.

San Antonio Police said officials cornered the animal inside a room at the airport around 3:45 p.m. local time.

American Airlines, the San Antonio Aviation Department and officials from the San Antonio Zoo all responded to the scene to help capture the monkey, who is en route to his new home, an American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement.

An airport employee told KENS-TV that employees recently “went wild” trying to chase a loose cat. “I can only imagine a monkey or baboon going around right now. I’m just glad we caught it and it’s safe but it was pretty hectic for us at the airport today,” she said.

Police said operations have returned to normal.