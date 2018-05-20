Davis Pride & Run for Equality

7 am – check in / day of registration

8:15-ish – The 5k/10k run will start

9:00 am – 1k Fun walk will start

9:15 am – the Rainbow Dash (kids run) will start

9:45 am – Closing ceremonies @ the main stage

10:00 am – Pride festival kicks off

Davis Pride Celebration

When: Sunday, May 20

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Central Park, 401 C St., Davis

What: Free event with music, food, education, kids’ activities and support for the LGBTQ+ community

Related events: Run/Walk for Equality, 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 20

Info: http://davispride.org

http://mwqdesign.com/davispride/

California Automobile Museum

2200 Front Street, Sacramento

916.442.6802

Sunday, May 20, 2018

8:00 am to 1:00 pm – Vendor Row

7:30 am to 11:00 am- Rally

** Wells Fargo Bank Southport Town Center, 2140 Town Center Plaza, West Sacramento

10:00 am to 12:00 noon – Concours De CRAB

8:00 am to 10:00 am check-in and positioning of cars

10:00 am – Judging begins

11:00 am to 1:00 pm – Beer ‘N Brat

1:00 pm – Award Program (autocross, walking tour, concours, rally, crabbiest person and car awards)

3:00 pm – Farewell till CRAB 38

http://svr-pcaor.org/wp/crab-schedule/

Walk A Mile In Her Shoes

Sunday, May 20

Crocker Park

https://www.weaveinc.org/walk-mile-her-shoes

Cruisin’ for K-9’s

180 N Sunrise Ave, Roseville, California 95661

Sunday, May 20th (9am-2:30pm)

https://www.facebook.com/events/990745674414084/

Bass Pro Shop

5472 Crossings Dr, Rocklin

http://basspro.com

http://www.anglerspress.com/angler-s-press-events/anglers-press-2018-bass-pro-shops-open.html

McBean Bark Park

Grand opening today

Now until noon

Golden State Pinball Festival

Today: 9am to 5pm

Lodi Grape Festival Grounds

http://www.goldenstatepinball.org/

ZinFest Sunday Funday w/ Sip Shuttle

Today: 11 AM – 4:30 PM

https://sipshuttle.com/

Goat Yoga & Wine Tasting

Spenker Winery – Lodi

Today: 11am – 1pm

Spenker Winery

17303 Devries Road, Lodi

http://www.spenkerwinery.com/

Warriorz Health & Fitness

9247 Elk Grove Blvd

(916) 753-5369

http://www.warriorzfitness.com/

Sac Dance Lab

215 24th St ste 101, Sacramento, CA 95816

Auditions: May 21st-31st (During Classes)

Company Rehearsals Begin: June 5th (Every T/TH 8pm-10pm)

18+



RiverBells Sacramento 20th Anniversary Concert

Fremont Presbyterian Church

5770 Carlson Drive, Sacramento, CA 95819

Sunday, May 20th (3:00pm-4:30pm)

Advance $8

Door $10

Students $5

Children (Age 7 and under) Free

https://www.sacramento365.com/event/riverbells-sacramento-20th-anniversary-concert/