Davis Pride & Run for Equality
7 am – check in / day of registration
8:15-ish – The 5k/10k run will start
9:00 am – 1k Fun walk will start
9:15 am – the Rainbow Dash (kids run) will start
9:45 am – Closing ceremonies @ the main stage
10:00 am – Pride festival kicks off
Davis Pride Celebration
When: Sunday, May 20
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: Central Park, 401 C St., Davis
What: Free event with music, food, education, kids’ activities and support for the LGBTQ+ community
Related events: Run/Walk for Equality, 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 20
Info: http://davispride.org
http://mwqdesign.com/davispride/
California Automobile Museum
2200 Front Street, Sacramento
916.442.6802
Sunday, May 20, 2018
8:00 am to 1:00 pm – Vendor Row
7:30 am to 11:00 am- Rally
** Wells Fargo Bank Southport Town Center, 2140 Town Center Plaza, West Sacramento
10:00 am to 12:00 noon – Concours De CRAB
8:00 am to 10:00 am check-in and positioning of cars
10:00 am – Judging begins
11:00 am to 1:00 pm – Beer ‘N Brat
1:00 pm – Award Program (autocross, walking tour, concours, rally, crabbiest person and car awards)
3:00 pm – Farewell till CRAB 38
http://svr-pcaor.org/wp/crab-schedule/
Walk A Mile In Her Shoes
Sunday, May 20
Crocker Park
https://www.weaveinc.org/walk-mile-her-shoes
Cruisin’ for K-9’s
180 N Sunrise Ave, Roseville, California 95661
Sunday, May 20th (9am-2:30pm)
https://www.facebook.com/events/990745674414084/
Bass Pro Shop
5472 Crossings Dr, Rocklin
http://basspro.com
http://www.anglerspress.com/angler-s-press-events/anglers-press-2018-bass-pro-shops-open.html
McBean Bark Park
Grand opening today
Now until noon
Golden State Pinball Festival
Today: 9am to 5pm
Lodi Grape Festival Grounds
http://www.goldenstatepinball.org/
ZinFest Sunday Funday w/ Sip Shuttle
Today: 11 AM – 4:30 PM
https://sipshuttle.com/
Goat Yoga & Wine Tasting
Spenker Winery – Lodi
Today: 11am – 1pm
Spenker Winery
17303 Devries Road, Lodi
http://www.spenkerwinery.com/
Warriorz Health & Fitness
9247 Elk Grove Blvd
(916) 753-5369
http://www.warriorzfitness.com/
Sac Dance Lab
215 24th St ste 101, Sacramento, CA 95816
Auditions: May 21st-31st (During Classes)
Company Rehearsals Begin: June 5th (Every T/TH 8pm-10pm)
18+
RiverBells Sacramento 20th Anniversary Concert
Fremont Presbyterian Church
5770 Carlson Drive, Sacramento, CA 95819
Sunday, May 20th (3:00pm-4:30pm)
Advance $8
Door $10
Students $5
Children (Age 7 and under) Free
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/riverbells-sacramento-20th-anniversary-concert/