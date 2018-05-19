Gardens of the Hills Tour and Art Event

Saturday, May 19th 10am-5pm

Sunday, May 20th 11am-4pm

916-933-1666

TICKETS: ADULT $25, CHILDREN 12 AND UNDER $10

AVAILABLE AT: http://www.assistanceleague.org/sierra-foothills

Bridal Experience

Historic Folsom

Check in: 307 Riley St, Folsom, CA 95630

Saturday, May 19th (12pm-4pm)

Fashion Show at 1:30pm

FREE

https://www.sacramento365.com/event/folsom-historic-district-bridal-experience/

50th Annual Red Bull Hangtown Motocross Classic

Prairie City State Park

13300 White Rock Road, Rancho Cordova, California 95742

Thursday, May 17 – Saturday, May 19

Pro Day – Saturday, May 19

Tickets Available: http://hangtownmx.com

https://www.facebook.com/DirtDiggersNorth/

Gypsy Magic Benefit

Today 11am-2pm

14101 Indio Drive, Sloughhouse

http://www.gypsymagicoutreach.org

Truck Driving Championship

Saturday, May 19 – Northern Regional Competition

FedEx Freight

4075 Channel Drive

West Sacramento

6:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. Driver check-in. Check-in ends at exactly 7:00 a.m.

7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. Judges are assigned and do a course walk-through.

8:00 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. Opening Ceremony and reading of the rules

8:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Drivers course walk-through

8:30 a.m. Competition begins

3:30 p.m. (approx.) Awards Ceremony

Sunday, May 20 – State Finals Competition begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by the awards presentation at 1:30 p.m.

Amgen Tour of California

Men’s Stage 7

Start Time: 10:15 AM PST

Est. Finish: 1:39 PM PST

Women’s Stage 3

Start Time: 10:50 AM PST

Est. Finish: 12:42 PM PST

They also have a massive kids bike race at around 10:15 that would be super cute to show

http://www.amgentourofcalifornia.com



Women Veterans Alliance Fun Run

Orangevale Community Park

7301 Filbert Ave.

Orangevale

Saturday, May 19th (8am-2pm)

http://www.womenveteransalliance.org/women-veterans-red-white-blue-fun-run/

Spring Velo Swap & Yard Sale

Sacramento Bicycle Kitchen

1915 I St, Sacramento, California

Saturday, May 19th (9am-12pm)

https://www.facebook.com/events/117854402418148/

Team Ride

https://team-ride.com/

24th Annual Farm and Tractor Days

Historic Dry Creek Ranch House

6852 Dry Creek Road, Rio Linda

Saturday, May 19th (9am-4pm)

https://www.riolindaonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/2018-Farm-and-Tractor-Days.pdf

Birdies

@birdiesslippers

birdiesslippers.com

http://www.sacbee.com/entertainment/living/fashion/article211173069.html

https://www.facebook.com/birdiesslippers/

Ear Candles

Wally’s Natural Inc.

http://wallysnatural.com

Can be Purchased: Walmart, CVS and Sprouts

Sammy’s at Stones

6510 Antelope Rd,

Citrus Heights

http://www.sammysatstones.com/