SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A major construction project along Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento will last into the fall and will impact the traffic in and around Sac State.

Construction crews will start two projects, The Ramona Avenue Extension and the Folsom Boulevard Complete Streets Rehabilitation, in mid-May on Folsom Boulevard between 65th Street and Hornet Drive. The projects require shifting traffic, closing lanes and intersections, and detouring cars, bikes, and pedestrians.

The Ramona Avenue Extension Project includes adding a traffic signal at Folsom Boulevard and Ramona Avenue and widening Folsom Boulevard to add sidewalks and bike lanes. Construction is expected to last until December 2018. Construction on Folsom Boulevard should finish in October.

The Folsom Boulevard Complete Streets Rehabilitation Project includes widening Folsom Boulevard, adding more on-street parking, and installing new street lights. The Folsom Boulevard and Elvas Avenue intersection will be closed for a full week. Construction should last until October.

The City of Sacramento strategically planned the construction to coincide with the start of Sac State’s summer recess on May 24; however, the work won’t be done by the time the Fall semester starts on August 27.

The City of Sacramento warns drivers the construction will cause significant delays on Folsom Boulevard. Students, faculty and staff are being told to use alternate ways into campus.